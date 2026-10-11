OTT: When, where to watch Nimisha Sajayan's 'Enna Vilai'
What's the story
The Tamil thriller Enna Vilai, featuring Karunas and Nimisha Sajayan, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 15. The film will be available in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Directed by Sajeev Pazhoor in his Tamil directorial debut, the movie was released in theaters on September 17.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Enna Vilai'
Enna Vilai follows Thavasi Muthu, a fisherman living in Rameswaram with his close relatives.
His life takes an unexpected turn when he finds a gold ornament.
What seems like a lucky discovery soon brings trouble as false allegations threaten Thavasi's dignity and family peace.
The film also stars Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Pandi, Mohan Raman, and Rajendran.
Crew details
Know more about the drama
The technical team of Enna Vilai includes composer Sam CS, cinematographer Alby Antony, and editor Sreejith Sarang.
The project marks a reunion for Pazhoor and Sajayan after the Malayalam film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.
Sajayan previously described the collaboration as special, referring to her character Kanchana and expressing happiness about working with the filmmaker again after nine years.
Box office performance
'Enna Vilai's box office collection
Despite receiving mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, Enna Vilai failed to make a significant impact at the box office.
According to Sacnilk figures, its worldwide earnings did not cross ₹1cr even after two weeks in theaters.
The drama now hopes to reach a wider audience on Netflix.