OTT: When, where to watch Nimisha Sajayan's 'Enna Vilai'

Enna Vilai follows Thavasi Muthu, a fisherman living in Rameswaram with his close relatives.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he finds a gold ornament.

What seems like a lucky discovery soon brings trouble as false allegations threaten Thavasi's dignity and family peace.

The film also stars Vijayalakshmi Veeramani, Shashaa Shivakumar, Pandi, Mohan Raman, and Rajendran.