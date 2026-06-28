Envent launches Music Lab showcasing artists' original work across India

Submissions open and creators retain rights

Creators can upload short videos, keep full rights to their content, and get support for high-engagement performances.

There's a dedicated YouTube channel for sharing artist clips, monthly awards to spotlight standout acts, and chances to perform at live concerts and digital events.

As COO Rohini Ahluwalia said, "India has a lot of talent that is yet to be discovered. Envent Music Lab is our effort to give artists a platform, visibility, and support. We want to create opportunities where passion meets the audience and talent gets the recognition it deserves."

Submissions are open now!