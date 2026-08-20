India set to get biggest vertical-drama library
What's the story
Epic Studios, a subsidiary of The Epic Company, and Rusk Media Private Limited (RMPL) have announced a partnership to create 50 original vertical drama series. This collaboration aims to establish the largest library of owned vertical-drama intellectual property in India, per Variety. The upcoming series will cover various genres such as mythology, drama, mystery, thriller, and romance. They will be released on Alright! TV, Rusk Media's platform dedicated to original vertical-drama content.
Statement
'Vertical dramas are experiencing massive global and domestic growth'
Aditya Pittie, managing director of The Epic Company, emphasized the potential of vertical dramas.
He said, "Vertical dramas are experiencing massive global and domestic growth, reshaping how content is consumed."
"For us, this partnership is about driving true scale and building the biggest library of owned vertical-drama IPs in the country."
"A slate of 50 original series is just the beginning-by the middle of next year, we aim to have over 250 titles."
Collaboration
'This slate collaboration reinforces the commitment to deliver premium entertainment'
Karanvir Sofat, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Rusk Media, highlighted the deal as a step forward in Alright! TV's mission to create quality content for young Indian audiences.
He said, "Epic has been a long-standing partner and this slate collaboration reinforces the commitment to deliver premium, engaging entertainment for digital audiences, that combine compelling storytelling with the pace and accessibility today's viewers expect."
Companies
Know more about the companies involved in the partnership
The Epic Company, formerly IN10 Media Network, is the parent company of Epic Studios. The latter, previously known as Juggernaut Productions and MovieVerse Studio, is led by Vivek Krishnani as CEO of its film division and Samar Khan as CEO of its OTT and TV division.
Rusk Media, established in 2019, focuses on creating mobile-first entertainment for Gen Z and millennial audiences. Its content is available on platforms like Amazon MX Player and JioHotstar, alongside its advertising arm, Rusk Ads.