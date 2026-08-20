India set to get biggest vertical-drama library

Aditya Pittie, managing director of The Epic Company, emphasized the potential of vertical dramas.

He said, "Vertical dramas are experiencing massive global and domestic growth, reshaping how content is consumed."

"For us, this partnership is about driving true scale and building the biggest library of owned vertical-drama IPs in the country."

"A slate of 50 original series is just the beginning-by the middle of next year, we aim to have over 250 titles."