Voice actor Eric Bauza set for 'Simpsons' debut after death

Cesar Mazariegos, co-executive producer and co-showrunner of the episode, revealed that Bauza voiced two characters: restaurateur Mr. Fong and newspaper editor Harry Metsali.

He described Bauza as "so funny, kind, creative, and just immensely talented."

"We reached out to him to play two New-Yorky characters for our Dream Scenari-Moe episode, and he knocked it out of the park," Mazariegos added.