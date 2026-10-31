Voice actor Eric Bauza set for 'Simpsons' debut after death
What's the story
Eric Bauza, one of the most celebrated voice-over artists in recent years, is set to make his debut on The Simpsons. The episode titled Dream Scenari-Moe will air on November 15 on Fox, reported Variety. Sadly, this milestone comes posthumously after Bauza's untimely death at 46 due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Character details
'So funny, kind, creative, and just immensely talented'
Cesar Mazariegos, co-executive producer and co-showrunner of the episode, revealed that Bauza voiced two characters: restaurateur Mr. Fong and newspaper editor Harry Metsali.
He described Bauza as "so funny, kind, creative, and just immensely talented."
"We reached out to him to play two New-Yorky characters for our Dream Scenari-Moe episode, and he knocked it out of the park," Mazariegos added.
Recording details
'We join his countless friends, colleagues...'
Mazariegos shared that Bauza recorded his lines in two sessions.
They had recently seen him at the Creative Arts Emmys last month, and executive producer Matt Selman had just met him at another event last week.
"His passing just checks off so many boxes that make this such a devastating loss...We join his countless friends, colleagues and fans in mourning his loss," Mazariegos added.
Career highlights
Bauza's other notable works
Bauza was known for voicing Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Porky Pig, and Road Runner.
He has over 400 acting credits, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Chowder, and Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated.
In 2026 alone, he was heard in Chibiverse, Minions & Monsters, and Rick and Morty, among others.