Eric Dane was a bully, claims 'Grey's Anatomy' extra

Laura Ann Tull, a former background actor on Grey's Anatomy, has accused the late actor Eric Dane of bullying and mocking her on set. In a viral post about his death, she called him " a bully and an a hole ," sparking controversy. When fans challenged her claims, Tull stood by her allegations. She claimed that Dane mistreated her during her three-year stint as an extra on Grey's Anatomy.

Allegations Tull claimed to have played a role in Dane's exit Tull wrote on Threads, "He was a coward who abused me. Bullied me. Made fun of me." In another post, she said, "He just died. I only wish he'd apologized & admitted what he did." "His dying doesn't change [the] destruction he caused me." She also claimed to have played a role in his exit from the show by contacting production before his departure. However, she did not provide any evidence for this claim.

Past experiences Similar allegations were made in a past post Tull's comments echoed sentiments from a 2018 Medium post where she detailed her Hollywood experiences and mentioned Dane. In that essay, she said she never spoke to him directly but believed he had spoken negatively about her to others. "I worked on set of Grey's Anatomy for three years as an extra, but I never spoke to Dane once directly," she wrote. "But I did hear him talk about me."

Departure details Claims about influencing Dane's departure are unverified According to Complex, there is no public record to support Tull's claim that she influenced Dane's departure from Grey's Anatomy. The Hollywood Reporter states that budget and creative decisions drove his 2012 exit from the show, as long-running cast members became more expensive for the network. Dane also acknowledged personal issues, including prescription medication struggles, but maintained they weren't the primary reason for his departure.

