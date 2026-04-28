Sophie Thatcher, Joe Alwyn, Erin Kellyman to headline 'Cavendish'

Sophie Thatcher, Erin Kellyman, and Joe Alwyn will headline Cavendish, confirmed Variety. The film is an "irreverent and original" thriller set during the 17th-century witch hunts in Britain. Written and directed by Christopher Andrews, Cavendish will be a blend of "visceral action with sharp, unexpected humor." Cornerstone will handle international sales and distribution for the film, which will be launched at Cannes.

Storyline Here's everything we know about the film Set in 1645, Cavendish follows a privileged young bride (Thatcher) who is accused of witchcraft on her wedding day. She is hunted by a relentless witch hunter (Alwyn). To survive, she forms an uneasy alliance with a clever poacher (Kellyman) living on society's fringes. Together, they turn "their powerlessness into strength through violence, wit, and defiance" against their oppressors.

Production details Production companies backing the project Cavendish is backed by BAFTA award winners Ivana MacKinnon and Emily Leo from Wild Swim Films. They are joined by Rosa Attab and Jacqueline De Croy of January Films and Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska and Bogna Szewczyk-Skupien of Polish production entity Madants. The film was developed with BBC Film and received support from the Polish Film Institute's cash rebate scheme.

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