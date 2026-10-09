Ernakulam court halts 'Anali' release until Joseph's criminal trials end
Entertainment
The release of Anali, a Malayalam web series inspired by the Koodathayi cyanide killings, has been paused by an Ernakulam court. The stay will last until the criminal trials against Jolly Joseph conclude.
Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Anali was set to stream on JioHotstar.
Joseph argues 'Anali' risks fair trial
Jolly Joseph argued in court that releasing Anali now could hurt her right to a fair trial and damage her reputation.
With Asiaville Studios producing and Leona Lishoy and Nikhila Vimal starring, the show is now stuck in legal limbo as JioHotstar pushes back against the delay.
The Kerala High Court directed the lower court to dispose of the matter expeditiously, but even if things change, Anali's release remains subject to the court's order.