Ernakulam court halts 'Anali' release until Joseph's criminal trials end

Jolly Joseph argued in court that releasing Anali now could hurt her right to a fair trial and damage her reputation.

With Asiaville Studios producing and Leona Lishoy and Nikhila Vimal starring, the show is now stuck in legal limbo as JioHotstar pushes back against the delay.

The Kerala High Court directed the lower court to dispose of the matter expeditiously, but even if things change, Anali's release remains subject to the court's order.