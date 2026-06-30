Ernakulam court orders FIR against Tom after complaint by Hassan
Entertainment
Malayalam actor Tini Tom is facing a police case after the Ernakulam court ordered an FIR against him.
This follows a complaint from Ansiba Hassan (of Drishyam fame), who says Tom made hurtful remarks about her, including calling her a "jihadi" and accusing her of trying to convert his driver.
Hassan alleges false rumors harmed reputation
Hassan also alleged that Tom spread false rumors about her personal life, which she says damaged her reputation.
While police initially did not file an FIR due to lack of evidence, Hassan took the matter to court.
The judge has now told police to officially register the case, so legal proceedings will follow to see if these claims hold up.