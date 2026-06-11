Eros announces sequels to 6 films at London Tech Week
Eros just dropped big news at London Tech Week: they're making sequels to six iconic Bollywood movies: Tere Naam, Rangeela, Tanu Weds Manu, Phobia, English Vinglish, and Desi Boyz.
Expect new stories and characters this time around.
Heads up: Salman Khan and Urmila Matondkar aren't expected to return for Tere Naam or Rangeela.
Eros launches 'Brahmand' and remastered classics
Mitakshara Kumar (Heeramandi) will direct Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter, but the cast isn't locked in yet.
Eros also announced Eros Brahmand, an AI-powered mythology universe featuring titles like Mahabharat 5000 A.D., plus Eros Remastered, which will revive classics starting with Kochadaiyan.
Chairman Kishore Lulla says these projects are all about blending original stories with old favorites for everyone to enjoy.