Eros announces sequels to 6 films at London Tech Week

Eros launches 'Brahmand' and remastered classics

Mitakshara Kumar (Heeramandi) will direct Tanu Weds Manu - The Next Chapter, but the cast isn't locked in yet.

Eros also announced Eros Brahmand, an AI-powered mythology universe featuring titles like Mahabharat 5000 A.D., plus Eros Remastered, which will revive classics starting with Kochadaiyan.

Chairman Kishore Lulla says these projects are all about blending original stories with old favorites for everyone to enjoy.