Eros launches AI music label, partners with Mohammed Rafi's family
What's the story
Eros Innovation has launched a music label powered by an AI Large Cultural Model (LCM), named Eros Music Worlds. The platform has introduced seven AI-native artists, inspired by popular Eros characters and narrative worlds. In addition to this, it has also entered into a strategic partnership with the family of the late playback singer Mohammed Rafi for new music recordings and other initiatives.
Partnership details
Partnership to include live concert experience, music academy
As part of its partnership with Rafi's family, Eros Innovation plans to create new music recordings, develop a live concert experience inspired by the ABBA Voyage format, and establish the Mohammed Rafi Academy. This new music education institution will pay tribute to the legendary singer's legacy. The seven AI-native artists will be introduced through original singles and performance videos, which may later evolve into albums and live experiences.
Artist introduction
Meet the AI-native artists
The first two artists, alternative rock singer Jordan and Bollywood pop artist Tanu, were launched on Wednesday on all Eros channels. Tanu is targeted at Gen Z audiences. The remaining artists include Munna (rap and Hindi-English hybrid music), Langda Tyagi (dark folk and rustic hip-hop), and Mudit (indie pop and urban soul). The label will also feature devotional, spiritual wellness, Sufi, and Indian folk catalogs.
Technology and ethics
What is Eros Innovation's LCM model?
Eros Innovation's LCM model uses music composed by humans, distinguishing it from existing generic AI models. The company has trained its model on the "cultural, emotional and performative grammar of Indian cinema, music and storytelling." It also emphasized that its new label is built on signed partnerships with rights holders, human composition at every step, and models trained exclusively on owned or licensed material with a documented chain of title.
Family statement
First album under partnership to be released on July 31
Rafi's son, Shahid Rafi, expressed his happiness over the partnership. He said in a statement, "To bring his music back to the stage for a new generation...is something we have considered carefully and welcome with both pride and care." The first album under this partnership will be released on July 31 across all major platforms.