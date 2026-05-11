Esha Deol designs 20-acre luxury villas in Alibaug with HoABL
Esha Deol is bringing her design flair to a new luxury villa project in Alibaug, teaming up with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).
Spanning over 20 acres, these villas will highlight natural materials and calm, minimalist vibes.
Residents can look forward to more than 25 amenities and two stylish clubhouses run by Miros Hotels.
HoABL highlights design ethos, 5-state presence
HoABL's CEO Samujjwal Ghosh says the goal is to create "emotion, individuality, and a deeper sense of belonging" through thoughtful design.
HoABL has already made a mark with digital-first sales and properties across five states.
With Alibaug becoming a hot spot for second homes, thanks to better connectivity and changing lifestyles, this project feels right on trend for anyone dreaming of their own getaway near Mumbai.