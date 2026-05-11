Esha Deol designs 20-acre luxury villas in Alibaug with HoABL

HoABL highlights design ethos, 5-state presence

HoABL's CEO Samujjwal Ghosh says the goal is to create "emotion, individuality, and a deeper sense of belonging" through thoughtful design.

HoABL has already made a mark with digital-first sales and properties across five states.

With Alibaug becoming a hot spot for second homes, thanks to better connectivity and changing lifestyles, this project feels right on trend for anyone dreaming of their own getaway near Mumbai.