Esha Deol, Soniya Bansal join cast of 'Malamaal Weekly 2'
What's the story
Bollywood Hungama has reported that actors Esha Deol and Soniya Bansal have joined the cast of Malamaal Weekly 2. A source told the portal, "Esha Deol had made a mark in comic capers at one point. She was looking for an interesting script to get back into acting." "This is when she was offered Malamaal Weekly 2." "She quite liked the overall script and her part and therefore was too happy to come on board."
New addition
'Soniya is excited about it'
Bansal, who gained fame from Bigg Boss 17, has also been roped in for Malamaal Weekly 2.
The source said, "She has acted in films and music videos and has an arresting screen presence."
"The makers approached her for an interesting role, and Soniya is excited about it. Hence, she, too, readily signed on the dotted line."
Production details
Film to go on floors in November
Malamaal Weekly 2 is expected to go on floors in November.
The film will have a completely new storyline but will retain the core thematic flavor of the original - a group of ordinary people in a small town, driven by poverty, greed, and the prospect of sudden wealth, finding themselves caught in a chaotic situation.
The movie will be directed by Amit Joshi.