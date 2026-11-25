The watchlist begins with X-Men (2000) and its sequel X2: X-Men United (2003). These films introduce key characters such as Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, and Wolverine.

The next in line is Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), which traces Steve Rogers's transformation into Captain America during World War II.

The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) follow, establishing the original Avengers team and setting up major conflicts in the franchise.