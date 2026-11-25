Every title to watch before 'Avengers: Doomsday'
What's the story
As anticipation builds for the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday, Disney has released an official watchlist of movies and TV shows to catch up on. The list comprises 15 titles that will help fans understand the story leading up to this mega cinematic event. The film is set to hit theaters on December 17 and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.
Initial titles
'X-Men,' 'Captain America,' and 'Avengers' films
The watchlist begins with X-Men (2000) and its sequel X2: X-Men United (2003). These films introduce key characters such as Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto, and Wolverine.
The next in line is Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), which traces Steve Rogers's transformation into Captain America during World War II.
The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) follow, establishing the original Avengers team and setting up major conflicts in the franchise.
Final titles
Other Marvel titles to watch
The final titles on the watchlist are Loki Seasons 1 and 2 (2021-2023), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Thunderbolts (2025), and The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025).
These films further explore alternate timelines, multiverse travel, and introduce new superheroes like Shang-Chi and America Chavez.
Conclusion
Final title on the list
The watchlist concludes with The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), which introduces Marvel's First Family to the MCU. The film is expected to play a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, which was also evident from its final trailer released this week.
Fans can binge-watch these titles on JioHotstar.