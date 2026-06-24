EU examines Paramount $110 billion bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Paramount met EU, decision due July7

Paramount's team just met with EU officials in Brussels to talk through concerns.

They have until early July to suggest fixes if there are competition issues, and the EU will decide by July 7 whether to give the green light or dig deeper with a longer investigation.

If it goes through, Paramount CEO David Ellison would lead one of the biggest media groups out there, after beating Netflix in a bidding war for this deal.