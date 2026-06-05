'Euphoria' Season 3 ends strong with 8.7M viewers

Viewership increase

Season 3 averaged 25 million viewers per episode

The third season of Euphoria has been averaging an impressive 25 million viewers to date, which is a significant 17% increase from the average viewership of Season 2 during the same period. To put this into perspective with another HBO Max drama series from 2026, The Pitt's Season 2 finale earlier this year drew in 9.7 million viewers and crossed a viewer average of over 15 million. Notably, The Pitt's figures are US-only, while Euphoria's are global.