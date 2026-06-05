'Euphoria' Season 3 ends strong with 8.7M viewers
What's the story
The final episode of Euphoria Season 3, titled In God We Trust, attracted 8.7 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max within three days of its release, reported Variety. This is a slight increase from the viewership for the premiere episode of the same season, which had recorded 8.5 million viewers in three days, a jump of 44% from Season 2's premiere on January 22, per Warner Bros. Discovery.
Viewership increase
Season 3 averaged 25 million viewers per episode
The third season of Euphoria has been averaging an impressive 25 million viewers to date, which is a significant 17% increase from the average viewership of Season 2 during the same period. To put this into perspective with another HBO Max drama series from 2026, The Pitt's Season 2 finale earlier this year drew in 9.7 million viewers and crossed a viewer average of over 15 million. Notably, The Pitt's figures are US-only, while Euphoria's are global.
Show overview
More about 'Euphoria'
Euphoria followed a group of high school students as they navigated through drugs, sex, trauma, and friendship. The third season took place years after their graduation. Created, directed, and executive produced by Sam Levinson, the show starred Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow, among others.