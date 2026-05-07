'Euphoria' season 3 jumps 5 years as Rue battles addiction Entertainment May 07, 2026

Euphoria is back with its third season, jumping five years after high school.

Rue (Zendaya) is still struggling with addiction, Cassie and Nate are tangled in messy drama, and Jules and Maddy are figuring out who they want to be.

The show dives deep into the tough side of adulthood: think identity crises, emotional struggles, and choices that really matter.