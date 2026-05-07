'Euphoria' season 3 jumps 5 years as Rue battles addiction
Entertainment
Euphoria is back with its third season, jumping five years after high school.
Rue (Zendaya) is still struggling with addiction, Cassie and Nate are tangled in messy drama, and Jules and Maddy are figuring out who they want to be.
The show dives deep into the tough side of adulthood: think identity crises, emotional struggles, and choices that really matter.
'Euphoria' S3 on JioHotstar IMDb 6.7/10
You can catch the new season on JioHotstar.
With an IMDb rating of 6.7/10, Season three keeps things raw and honest about what it's like growing up today.
If you're into stories that don't sugarcoat real issues, this one's worth a look, even if you're just starting Euphoria now.