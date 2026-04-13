'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere honors Cloud Dane and Turen
Entertainment
Euphoria is back for season three, and the premiere took a heartfelt moment to honor late cast members Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, and executive producer Kevin Turen.
The episode opened with a memorial card for Eric Dane only, and an "In Memoriam" for all three appeared after the credits, setting an emotional tone for the new season.
Cloud's Fezco serving long prison sentence
Angus Cloud's character Fezco is still central this season. He's now serving a long prison sentence after last season's arrest.
We also see Lexi feeling guilty about not reaching out to him more, which adds some real emotion.
Meanwhile, scenes featuring Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs) were filmed before his passing.
Euphoria airs weekly on HBO with favorites like Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer returning.