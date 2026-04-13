'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere honors Cloud Dane and Turen

Cloud's Fezco serving long prison sentence

Angus Cloud's character Fezco is still central this season. He's now serving a long prison sentence after last season's arrest.

We also see Lexi feeling guilty about not reaching out to him more, which adds some real emotion.

Meanwhile, scenes featuring Eric Dane (Cal Jacobs) were filmed before his passing.

Euphoria airs weekly on HBO with favorites like Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer returning.