'Euphoria' season 3 trailer shows Dane's final Cal Jacobs performance
Entertainment
The new Euphoria Season three trailer gives a first look at Eric Dane's last performance as Cal Jacobs before his passing.
He shares an emotional scene with Jules (Hunter Schafer), their first since Season one.
Even while battling ALS, Dane filmed scenes for Season three.
'Euphoria' cast pay tribute
After Dane's death, cast members shared heartfelt tributes online: Sydney Sweeney reached out to his daughters and Barbie Ferreira posted a clip from his last interview. Creator Sam Levinson said he was heartbroken over the loss of our dear friend and that working with him was an honor.
This season adds newcomers like Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Sharon Stone, alongside Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.
Catch the premiere on April 12 at 9pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.