'Euphoria' season 3 trailer shows Dane's final Cal Jacobs performance

'Euphoria' cast pay tribute

After Dane's death, cast members shared heartfelt tributes online: Sydney Sweeney reached out to his daughters and Barbie Ferreira posted a clip from his last interview. Creator Sam Levinson said he was heartbroken over the loss of our dear friend and that working with him was an honor.

This season adds newcomers like Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Sharon Stone, alongside Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.

Catch the premiere on April 12 at 9pm ET on HBO and HBO Max.