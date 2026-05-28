Eurovision winner DARA becomes Bulgaria's 1st on Billboard Global 200

DARA celebrates win, reconnects with fans

Celebrating her win, DARA updated her Instagram bio to "BANGARANGA EVERYONE! WE JUST WON EUROVISION " and shared how the song draws from old Bulgarian rituals meant to keep away bad vibes. It's really about choosing love over fear.

Since then, she's been reconnecting with fans, popping up on The Voice of Bulgaria, and even meeting the prime minister as Bulgaria gears up for Eurovision 2027.