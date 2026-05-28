Eurovision winner DARA becomes Bulgaria's 1st on Billboard Global 200
Entertainment
DARA has become the first Bulgarian artist to ever break into the Billboard Global 200 chart, thanks to her Eurovision-winning track "Bangaranga."
After scoring a massive 516 points and taking home the Eurovision 2026 crown, she landed at No. 90 among the world's top artists, pretty huge for Bulgaria!
DARA celebrates win, reconnects with fans
Celebrating her win, DARA updated her Instagram bio to "BANGARANGA EVERYONE! WE JUST WON EUROVISION " and shared how the song draws from old Bulgarian rituals meant to keep away bad vibes. It's really about choosing love over fear.
Since then, she's been reconnecting with fans, popping up on The Voice of Bulgaria, and even meeting the prime minister as Bulgaria gears up for Eurovision 2027.