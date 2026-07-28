'Evil Dead Burn' Raimi series digital Aug 4 with extras
Entertainment
Evil Dead Burn, the newest chapter in Sam Raimi's cult horror series, hits digital platforms on August 4, 2026.
Physical copies land September 22, and both versions include behind-the-scenes extras about the franchise's wild history and stunt work.
'Evil Dead Burn' underperforms but praised
While Evil Dead Burn only made just over $60 million globally (a big drop from Evil Dead Rise's close to $150 million worldwide), it's been getting love for its intense kills and gripping story about a family tangled up with the Book of the Dead.
If you missed it in theaters, now's your chance to catch all the bloody action at home.