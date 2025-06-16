Here's how Tom Hanks became a Hollywood icon
What's the story
Tom Hanks, one of the most prominent faces of US cinema, has had an impressive list of roles to his credit.
From his comic days to his dramatic avatars, Hanks's versatility has kept audiences hooked for decades.
Here's a look at how the roles evolved, from the days of Big to the recent A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood.
Comedy start
'Splash' and early comedic roles
In the early 80s, Hanks became a household name with his comic roles that highlighted his inherent wit and charisma.
His role in Splash, where he portrayed a man who falls in love with a mermaid, was one of his first big hits.
These early films made him a lovable leading man and opened doors for what was to come.
Dramatic shift
Transition to drama with 'Philadelphia'
The 1993 film Philadelphia was a turning point in Hanks's career as he transitioned from comedy to drama.
Hanks played the role of a lawyer fighting discrimination after being diagnosed with AIDS and delivered a powerful performance that won him an Academy Award for Best Actor.
This role showed he can handle serious subjects and complex characters.
Defining moment
Iconic role in 'Forrest Gump'
In 1994, Hanks appeared in Forrest Gump, one of his most iconic roles.
Portraying the titular character with innocence and depth, he won audiences all over again and snagged another Academy Award for Best Actor.
The film's success cemented Hanks's place as one of Hollywood's most revered actors.
Survival story
Versatility shown in 'Cast Away'
Hanks went on to prove his versatility with the 2000 film Cast Away.
The survival drama saw him as a FedEx employee stuck on an uninhabited island after a plane crash.
His captivating performance took a lot of physical transformation and emotional depth, further proving his dedication to diverse roles.
Modern exploration
Recent work: Exploring new genres
In recent years, Tom Hanks has only continued to explore new genres without losing his critical acclaim.
Whether it was films like Captain Phillips, where he played a ship captain facing threats of piracy, or biographical dramas such as Sully, it just goes on to show how he continues to deliver engaging performances across the board without losing touch with audience expectations or industry standards.