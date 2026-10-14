How long will ex-gangster spend behind bars for Tupac's murder?

Davis, 63, was accused by prosecutors of being the mastermind behind Shakur's murder, even though he didn't pull the trigger.

He confessed in his memoir to supplying the gun used in the crime.

The case was a breakthrough in a nearly 30-year-old cold case that has fascinated hip-hop enthusiasts.

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo said Davis spent years "publicly grandstanding" about his involvement in Shakur's death, which "had wide-ranging effects upon the world."