Ex-MasterChef host Wallace drops PS10,000 claim against BBC
Entertainment
Gregg Wallace, former MasterChef host, had his claim against the BBC discontinued after claiming they delayed handing over his personal data following his July dismissal.
He had sued for up to £10,000 over stress caused by the delay.
Wallace was let go from the show last year
Wallace was let go from MasterChef after an inquiry upheld 45 allegations of misconduct, including inappropriate language and behavior.
He later apologized publicly, saying undiagnosed autism contributed to his actions.
The BBC denied that he had suffered distress or harassment, and the claim was discontinued with no order as to costs.
Since September, Grace Dent and Anna Haugh have taken over as hosts.