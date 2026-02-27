Ex-MasterChef host Wallace drops PS10,000 claim against BBC

Wallace was let go from the show last year

Wallace was let go from MasterChef after an inquiry upheld 45 allegations of misconduct, including inappropriate language and behavior.

He later apologized publicly, saying undiagnosed autism contributed to his actions.

The BBC denied that he had suffered distress or harassment, and the claim was discontinued with no order as to costs.

Since September, Grace Dent and Anna Haugh have taken over as hosts.