Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom pleads not guilty to DUI charges
Former NBA star Lamar Odom, 46, has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges after being pulled over in Las Vegas.
His attorney entered the plea on March 17, 2026, and a bench trial is set for July 7, 2026.
He has had prior run-ins with DUI laws.
Details of the arrest
Odom was stopped by Nevada Highway Patrol on January 17, 2026 after allegedly driving his SUV at 171km/h near the airport, way over the speed limit, and changing lanes without signaling.
Officers said they noticed a strong smell of marijuana and observed signs of impairment.
Odom reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day, but denied using alcohol or other drugs.
Charges against Odom
After his arrest, Odom completed a rehab program and was later released from custody.
He now faces three misdemeanor charges: DUI, excessive speeding, and failure to maintain lane position.
The case will go to trial this July.