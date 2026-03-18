Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom pleads not guilty to DUI charges

Details of the arrest

Odom was stopped by Nevada Highway Patrol on January 17, 2026 after allegedly driving his SUV at 171km/h near the airport, way over the speed limit, and changing lanes without signaling.

Officers said they noticed a strong smell of marijuana and observed signs of impairment.

Odom reportedly failed several field sobriety tests and admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day, but denied using alcohol or other drugs.