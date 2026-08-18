Kanika Dhillon collaborates with Excel Entertainment for a thriller
What's the story
Excel Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house, is reportedly collaborating with screenwriter Kanika Dhillon for an upcoming thriller. The project will be co-produced by Dhillon's Kathha Pictures banner. This marks her third production venture after Do Patti (2023) and the upcoming Netflix film Gandhari.
Project details
Film to focus on bold and complex characters
While the specifics of the film remain undisclosed, sources told Bollywood Hungama that it will be an engaging thriller with themes of morality and ethics.
The story will reportedly revolve around two bold and complex characters at the center of the story.
Akhtar and Dhillon have been working on this project for several months now, and they are currently in advanced discussions to finalize the lead cast.
Career highlights
Other projects in Excel Entertainment and Dhillon's pipelines
Dhillon is known for her work on films like Haseen Dilruba, Manmarziyaan, Guilty, and Judgementall Hai Kya. She has also written Dunki, Kedarnath, and Raksha Bandhan.
Meanwhile, Excel Entertainment has several projects in the pipeline, including Lalkaara (Aamir Khan), Antony (Sunny Deol-Jyotika), Mirzapur: The Film (cinematic version of Amazon Prime Video series), Neeraj Pandey's R.D. Burman biopic, and Abhishek Chaubey's next Prime Video series.