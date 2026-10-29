'Panchayat' star hints at 'shifts and changes' in Season 5
What's the story
Faisal Malik, who plays Prahlad Pandey in the hit series Panchayat, has hinted at a major shift in the upcoming fifth season. In an interview with Variety India, he said that the new season will see "a lot of shifts and changes in the lives of all the characters." He also promised that it would continue to serve comedy and drama like its predecessors.
Character development
'An upward trajectory because the foundation...'
Malik, however, did not reveal any details about his character's journey.
He said, "As a character, there is, of course, an upward trajectory because the foundation of this show is rock solid."
"I cannot reveal where Prahlad goes in terms of the plot, but every character is going to go through a solid twist in the fifth season."
The actor also promised fans a fun rollercoaster ride with this season.
Role immersion
'I have a rough idea in my head of where...'
Malik explained, "I have played the character of Prahlad for half a decade now, so I have a blueprint for him in my subconscious, ready at all times."
"I have a rough idea in my head of where he can go and where I can take him."
"I know how and what he will do when situations are thrown at him. This character has given me a whole lot in life."
Upcoming season
About 'Panchayat'
The show is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar.
It follows Abhishek Tripathi, played by Jitendra Kumar, an engineering graduate who becomes the panchayat secretary in a fictional Uttar Pradesh village named Phulera.
While a specific release date hasn't been announced yet, it is expected to return to Prime Video in 2026.