'Pati Patni Aur Panga 2': Premiere date, hosts, contestants
What's the story
The second season of the popular reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga is set to premiere on October 10 at 9:00pm on Colors TV. Hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre, the new season will feature seven celebrity couples competing in various tasks. The confirmed contestants include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Shabir Ahluwalia-Kanchi Kaul, and others.
Couples' details
Know more about the contestants
Tripathi Dahiya and Dahiya, who are known for their roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be participating in the show. They recently became parents to twin boys after 10 years of marriage.
Bijlani and Swami Bijlani, who got married in 2013 and welcomed their son in 2015, are also confirmed contestants.
Meanwhile, Vaidya proposed to Parmar on Bigg Boss 14, and they later got married. They have a daughter named Navya.
Additional contestants
Other celebrity couples participating in the show
The show will also feature Kumkum Bhagya actor Ahluwalia and his wife, actor Kaul, who have been married since 2011 and have two sons.
Other celebrity couples include actor/politician Manoj Tiwari with his wife Surabhi Tiwari, Deepika Singh with her husband Rohit Raj Goyal, and Archana Puran Singh with her husband Parmeet Sethi.
The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00pm on Colors TV. It can also be streamed on JioHotstar.