'Pati Patni Aur Panga 2': Premiere date, hosts, contestants

Tripathi Dahiya and Dahiya, who are known for their roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will be participating in the show. They recently became parents to twin boys after 10 years of marriage.

Bijlani and Swami Bijlani, who got married in 2013 and welcomed their son in 2015, are also confirmed contestants.

Meanwhile, Vaidya proposed to Parmar on Bigg Boss 14, and they later got married. They have a daughter named Navya.