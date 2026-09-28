Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' to hit screens on November 5?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is reportedly eyeing a worldwide release on November 5. This decision marks a significant shift from the initial plan of releasing it in India on November 8 and overseas on November 6. The producers are reportedly confident that this new date will attract more viewers as it falls three days before Diwali.
Release plans
Film will benefit from the long weekend
A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "The makers of Ramayana have now decided to release their labor of love on Thursday, November 5. Also, this time, the plan is to release it across the world, that is, in India as well as overseas, on the same day."
"The stakeholders are more or less on board with this new release date. If it gets final approval, the makers will make an official announcement."
Industry impact
How 'Ramayana' plans to change release trends
The source continued, "Since 2014, most major Diwali releases have arrived a day after the Festival of Lights."
"This is because it is believed that audiences may not turn up in huge numbers on Diwali day as they are occupied with puja and festivities."
"But the makers of Ramayana are planning to bring the film to cinemas three days before Diwali, highlighting their confidence in the product."
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ramayana'
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.
It features an ensemble cast, including Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
The music is composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The first part of the two-part saga will be released on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.