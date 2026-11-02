'Pluribus' S02 filming begins in New Mexico
What's the story
The second season of the hit Apple TV series Pluribus has entered production. Filming for the new season began on October 31 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reported Discussing Film. This location is significant as it was also used by creator Vince Gilligan for his previous works, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. The first season of Pluribus premiered on November 7 last year.
Character update
Rhea Seehorn had previously hinted at filming schedule
Lead actor Rhea Seehorn, who plays Carol Sturka, had hinted at the filming schedule earlier.
Speaking to Deadline at an Academy Museum event on October 19, she revealed that she would soon be leaving for Season 2.
At that time, she had only read the first script and described it as "absolute bananas."
Script details
Gilligan shared updates on scripts earlier
Meanwhile, in September, Gilligan had shared details about the scripts.
The Wrap quoted him as saying, "It took us a while, but we figured out Season 2. It's technically not all written, we have broken it, which is a hard part."
"We figured out, in other words, the plot of all the episodes. The first two were written; the rest of them were doing various stages of being written, but we know what the whole season is."
Show progress
Everything to know about 'Pluribus'
Pluribus had a successful run in its first season, winning six awards at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards from 18 nominations. Seehorn also bagged her first Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
The city of Albuquerque has extended a permit for the West Side neighborhood where Sturka lives, allowing filming to continue there until summer 2028.
The plot follows Sturka, one of the few immune to an alien virus that connects mankind into a hive mind.