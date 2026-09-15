'Pluribus' creator Vince Gilligan reveals Season 2 is 'figured out'
What's the story
Vince Gilligan, the creator of the acclaimed series Pluribus, has revealed that he has already mapped out the plot for Season 2. Speaking to reporters backstage at the Primetime Emmys, actor Rhea Seehorn first shared this news. She said that while she hasn't seen any scripts yet, Gilligan has completed writing the first two episodes of the upcoming season.
Script status
'We know what the whole season is...'
Gilligan, who won an Emmy for Drama Series Writing, confirmed, "It took us a while...we figured it out, but Season 2 is not technically all written."
"We've broken it out, which is the hard part. In other words, the plot of all episodes (is figured out)."
He said, "The first and second are written."
Other episodes
Rest of the episodes are 'being written'
Gilligan also revealed, "The rest of them are in various stages of being written, but we know what the whole season is, and we will share it soon with Rhea."
"Sometimes the actors like Karolina (Wydra) and Samba (Schutte), sometimes they don't necessarily want to know. They kind of want to be surprised, which I kind of like that."
Plot progression
Recap of 'Pluribus' S01 finale
The first season of Pluribus ended with a dramatic confrontation between Carol and the alien hive mind.
Carol, one of the few humans unaffected by an alien virus, demands an atom bomb in a crate from the hive mind.
This sets the stage for a high-stakes Season 2, with the bomb serving as her leverage against any effort to coerce her into conversion.
Fan engagement
Gilligan on fan theories about 'Pluribus'
Gilligan also shared his thoughts on the various fan theories surrounding Pluribus.
Theories suggest that the show explores themes of COVID-19, artificial intelligence, grief, and isolation.
Addressing these interpretations, Gilligan said, "Someone said that it's sort of a contemplation of loss. I think all these things are true. They all have validity."
He added that he enjoys hearing fans' perspectives on what his show is about.