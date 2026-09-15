Emmy Awards 2026: Full list of winners
What's the story
The 2026 Emmy Awards, held on Monday night (local time), were dominated by Widow's Bay, The Pitt, Hacks, and Pluribus. In the Best Drama Series category, The Pitt took home the award while Widow's Bay won Best Comedy Series. Noah Wyle from The Pitt and Rhea Seehorn from Pluribus were recognized as Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. Here's the full list of winners.
Limited series
Best Limited or Anthology Series
In the Best Limited or Anthology Series category, DTF St Louis emerged as the winner, beating All Her Fault and Beef, among others.
Matthew Rhys from The Beast in Me and Sally Field from Remarkably Bright Creatures clinched Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, respectively.
Comedy series
Best Actor, Best Actress in Comedy Series
Widow's Bay also saw several wins in the comedy category, with Rhys winning Lead Actor and Stephen Root winning Supporting Actor.
Kate O'Flynn won Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the Apple TV show.
The series also won Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series.
Jean Smart scripted history with her fifth Emmy win for Hacks in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.
Variety series
Best Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Writing for Drama
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert won the Emmy for Writing for a Variety Series.
Tom Pelphrey (Task) took home Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Allison Janney secured Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Diplomat.
The Traitors was awarded Best Reality Competition Series, while Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series went to Pluribus.
Gary Oldman-starrer Slow Horses clinched Directing for a Drama Series.