Emmys: 'The Pitt' clinches Best Drama for 2nd consecutive year
What's the story
The critically acclaimed series The Pitt has bagged Best Drama Series at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night (Tuesday morning in India). The HBO Max show, which offers a real-time glimpse into a Pittsburgh emergency room's day shift, was up against stiff competition from Netflix's The Diplomat and Hulu's Paradise, among others. This marks the second consecutive year that The Pitt has clinched this honor.
Acceptance speech
Creator Gemmill accepts award on behalf of cast and crew
The show's creator, R Scott Gemmill, accepted the award on behalf of the team. He thanked the cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.
"It takes hundreds of people to put on a TV show...we are so blessed to have the most talented and passionate cast and crew," he said.
The Pitt's second season focused on a July 4th shift with staff adjusting to a new boss's leadership style while preparing for Dr. Robby's three-month sabbatical.
Actor's win
Noah Wyle also wins Outstanding Lead Actor in Drama Series
Noah Wyle, who plays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, also won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This is his second consecutive win in this category.
In his acceptance speech, Wyle acknowledged his fellow nominees and thanked everyone who worked hard on The Pitt.
"I grew up in L.A. I'm a Hollywood kid. This is all I've ever wanted to do and this is the only club I've ever wanted to join. Thank you for accepting me," he said.
Record-breaking show
'The Pitt' becomes most-nominated show in single season at Emmys
The Pitt also made history by becoming the most-nominated show in a single season at the Emmys, racking up 25 nods.
The first season was a massive hit with viewers and stormed into its inaugural awards season with equal fervor.
Of its 13 Emmy nominations in 2025, it won five awards, including Best Actor in a Drama for Wyle and Best Supporting Actress for Katherine LaNasa.
The series returns for its third season on HBO Max in January 2027.