Emmys: 'The Pitt' clinches Best Drama for 2nd consecutive year

The show's creator, R Scott Gemmill, accepted the award on behalf of the team. He thanked the cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.

"It takes hundreds of people to put on a TV show...we are so blessed to have the most talented and passionate cast and crew," he said.

The Pitt's second season focused on a July 4th shift with staff adjusting to a new boss's leadership style while preparing for Dr. Robby's three-month sabbatical.