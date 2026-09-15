Sally Field wins her 4th Emmy, sets record
What's the story
Hollywood actor Sally Field has won the Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Movie for Netflix's Remarkably Bright Creatures. The film, based on Shelby Van Pelt's novel and directed by Olivia Newman, features Field as Tova, an elderly widow who befriends a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus (voiced by Alfred Molina).
Acceptance speech
'This wasn't supposed to happen!'
Field, visibly surprised by her win, said, "This wasn't supposed to happen!"
She went on to thank her son Peter Craig, who produced the project and first suggested she might be interested in the role.
"I loved this project from page 1," she added. The actor also gave a shout-out to Van Pelt and thanked Netflix for their support.
Co-stars and crew
Field also praised co-star Lewis Pullman, Canada
Field also praised her co-star Lewis Pullman, saying, "I wouldn't be up here if not for the magical talent of Lewis Pullman who stood next to me the whole time."
She also thanked the entire team behind Marcellus, including Molina for voicing the character and Ashley Connor for cinematography.
"Oh my gosh, the cinematographer who made the Pacific Northwest another character. And it's Canada! Bless Canada," she said.
Emmy details
Field beats these actors for the award
Remarkably Bright Creatures received three Emmy nominations, with Field's win marking her fourth Emmy Award out of 10 nominations.
At 79, she is the oldest actress to win this category. Her previous win was in 2007 for her role as Nora Walker in the ABC drama series Brothers & Sisters.
She beat Claire Danes (The Beast in Me), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault), Carey Mulligan (Beef), and Sarah Pidgeon (Love Story) to bag the award.