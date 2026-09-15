Emmys: 'DTF St. Louis' beats 'Beef' in Limited Series category
What's the story
The HBO miniseries DTF St. Louis, which centers around a hookup app at the core of a murder mystery, has bagged the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The seven-episode drama was a strong contender in this category, racking up 13 nominations and receiving both critical acclaim and high ratings. Its winning streak continued after David Harbour and Linda Cardellini clinched supporting acting awards at the Emmys earlier this month.
Acceptance speech
'I'm so proud to be able to speak on...'
Steven Conrad, the creator of DTF St. Louis, expressed his pride in the show's success during his acceptance speech at the Emmys.
He said, "I'm so proud to be able to speak on behalf of this extraordinary cast."
The series stars Jason Bateman as TV weatherman Clark Forrest and Harbour as financially struggling ASL interpreter Floyd Smernitch.
Their friendship is tested when Forrest gets involved with Smernitch's wife, Carol (Cardellini).
Inspiration
Other nominees in this category
Harbour, who also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Bateman, had come up with the idea for DTF St. Louis.
He got inspired by a New Yorker true-crime story about a deadly suburban love triangle.
Other nominees in this category included Beef, The Beast in Me, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, and All Her Fault.