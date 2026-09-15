Emmys: 'DTF St. Louis' beats 'Beef' in Limited Series category

Steven Conrad, the creator of DTF St. Louis, expressed his pride in the show's success during his acceptance speech at the Emmys.

He said, "I'm so proud to be able to speak on behalf of this extraordinary cast."

The series stars Jason Bateman as TV weatherman Clark Forrest and Harbour as financially struggling ASL interpreter Floyd Smernitch.

Their friendship is tested when Forrest gets involved with Smernitch's wife, Carol (Cardellini).