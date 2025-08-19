Exclusive: 'Bakaiti' actor Sheeba Chadha wants more complex roles Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Sheeba Chadha, who you might recognize from films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Talaash, is currently playing Sushma Kataria—the heart of the family—in ZEE5's dramedy Bakaiti.

While she enjoys her work, Sheeba says she's hoping for more complex and exciting roles than just being cast as someone's mom.

As she puts it, "It would be even more exciting to have more exciting writing offered to me."