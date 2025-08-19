Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' eyes ₹500cr, beats 'Leo''s record
Rajinikanth's new movie "Coolie" is making waves, pulling in over ₹400cr worldwide just four days after its release.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film now has its sights set on hitting ₹500cr within the first week—a milestone that would beat the Tamil cinema record set by Vijay's "Leo."
While it started strong, Monday saw a noticeable dip compared to Sunday.
'Coolie' minted ₹12.15cr on Monday
On Monday, "Coolie" earned ₹12.15cr in India—a big drop from Sunday's ₹35.25cr—bringing its domestic total to ₹206.67cr so far.
That's less than Rajinikanth's last hit "Jailer" or Vijay's "Leo," but buzz suggests it could still reach an impressive ₹1Kcr globally.
The film stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shruti Haasan, with music by Anirudh Ravichander, and remains a top draw at theaters across Tamil Nadu.