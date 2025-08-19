Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' eyes ₹500cr, beats 'Leo''s record Entertainment Aug 19, 2025

Rajinikanth's new movie "Coolie" is making waves, pulling in over ₹400cr worldwide just four days after its release.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film now has its sights set on hitting ₹500cr within the first week—a milestone that would beat the Tamil cinema record set by Vijay's "Leo."

While it started strong, Monday saw a noticeable dip compared to Sunday.