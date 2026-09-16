Bhansali to launch jewelry collection inspired by 'Love & War'
What's the story
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly planning an exclusive jewelry collection inspired by the period pieces worn by actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in his upcoming film Love & War. The line is expected to launch in December, ahead of the film's release a month later in January 2027.
Collection details
Collection to include chokers, elaborate bracelets, and exquisite pearl pieces
The upcoming jewelry collection will feature pieces inspired by the period jewelry created for Kapoor, Bhatt, Kaushal, and other actors in Love & War.
A source told Mid-Day, "...Bhansali has brought 1950's jewellery-from chokers to elaborate bracelets and exquisite pearl pieces-with the love triangle, set in the 1950s and 1960s. It will be launched a month before the film's January 2027 release."
The line is expected to reflect the visual grandeur of Bhansali's films.
Film cast
About 'Love & War'
"The jewellery line will be finalised by November-end after the trailer has been released," added the source.
Love & War will feature a star-studded cast, where the characters of Kapoor and Kaushal fight for the affection of Bhatt's character.
Not much has come out about the exact plot.
The film is expected to be another spectacle from Bhansali, and after multiple delays, it will release on January 21, 2027.