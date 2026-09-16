Bhansali to launch jewelry collection inspired by 'Love & War'

The upcoming jewelry collection will feature pieces inspired by the period jewelry created for Kapoor, Bhatt, Kaushal, and other actors in Love & War.

A source told Mid-Day, "...Bhansali has brought 1950's jewellery-from chokers to elaborate bracelets and exquisite pearl pieces-with the love triangle, set in the 1950s and 1960s. It will be launched a month before the film's January 2027 release."

The line is expected to reflect the visual grandeur of Bhansali's films.