India's Oscar entry 'Gondhal' set for previews from October 9
What's the story
India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, Gondhal, will have exclusive preview screenings from October 9. The Marathi cerebral psychological thriller will be screened in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal has intrigued film enthusiasts since its selection as India's Oscar entry.
Film's essence
Film draws from Maharashtra's traditional Gondhal folk performance
Gondhal draws from Maharashtra's rich cultural tradition of Gondhal, a ritualistic folk performance reportedly combining devotional storytelling, music, percussion, and dance.
The drama follows Suman, a married woman whose life takes an unexpected turn as relationships, desire, and duplicity clash.
The film stars Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, and Yogesh Sohoni, among others.
Director's statement
Davakhar excited about the special screenings
Davakhar told India Today, "After the honor of representing India at the Oscars, it feels especially meaningful to open the doors of the film to audiences and let them experience Gondhal for themselves."
"I hope viewers enter the theater without preconceived notions and allow the story, the culture, and its psychological journey to speak for themselves."
Festival journey
'Gondhal's festival journey and wider release plans
Gondhal has had a remarkable festival journey.
Davakhar was awarded the Silver Peacock for Best Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
The project also won the FIPRESCI Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival.
The makers and cast were recently honored by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
After these previews, Gondhal will have a wider worldwide theatrical release in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.