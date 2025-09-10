Exclusive: Vihaan Samat wants to focus on lead roles, movies
Vihaan Samat, who you might know from The Royals and Mismatched, is ready for bigger things—he's now aiming for lead roles in movies.
He stated, "I think I have done enough to prove myself in a certain space. I am experienced enough to go bigger. I want to focus on movies and lead roles."
Even though he didn't land parts in projects like Ms. Marvel or Gehraiyaan, he views every audition as a chance to learn and grow.
On relationship status and rumored link-up with Radhika Madan
Vihaan opened up about missing out on a Raj & DK project but feels grateful the team appreciated his work—he considers it progress even if he wasn't picked.
On the personal side, he confirmed he's single (despite rumors about Radhika Madan).
When it comes to relationships, Vihaan believes both are about "witnessing each other's lives and being there for one another."