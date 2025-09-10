Exclusive: Vihaan Samat wants to focus on lead roles, movies Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Vihaan Samat, who you might know from The Royals and Mismatched, is ready for bigger things—he's now aiming for lead roles in movies.

He stated, "I think I have done enough to prove myself in a certain space. I am experienced enough to go bigger. I want to focus on movies and lead roles."

Even though he didn't land parts in projects like Ms. Marvel or Gehraiyaan, he views every audition as a chance to learn and grow.