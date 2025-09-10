Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins shooting for 'Blind Babu'

Other projects of Siddiqui

Blind Babu promises "edge-of-the-seat" suspense mixed with comic relief, according to Varma.

The cast also features Zakir Hussain, Pavan Malhotra, and Mukesh Tiwari.

For fans of Nawazuddin, this comes right after the international screening of his film I'm Not An Actor (screened at the DC South Asian Film Festival in September 2024), and adds to an exciting year alongside upcoming projects like Raat Akeli Hai 2 and Thama.