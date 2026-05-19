Experts say Markle and Windsor remain close after 8th anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just hit their eighth wedding anniversary, and royal experts are chiming in about their relationship.
Richard Fitzwilliams says they're "very close," but admits that stepping back from royal duties in 2020 (and moving to California) was a tough call and "something to be greatly regretted."
That big change has definitely thrown some challenges their way.
Commentators: Markle benefits Windsor suffers
Fitzwilliams thinks the couple might be "heading in different directions," even though they stay united publicly and raise two children together, Archie and Lilibet.
Another royal commentator, Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, sees the marriage as a win for Meghan—her career and status have soared—but calls it a "complete disaster" for Harry because of strained family ties and his rocky standing with the British public.