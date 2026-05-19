Experts say Markle and Windsor remain close after 8th anniversary Entertainment May 19, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just hit their eighth wedding anniversary, and royal experts are chiming in about their relationship.

Richard Fitzwilliams says they're "very close," but admits that stepping back from royal duties in 2020 (and moving to California) was a tough call and "something to be greatly regretted."

That big change has definitely thrown some challenges their way.