Explainer: 'Dhurandhar 2' and its real-life character Pinda

Rinda's life was full of crime, controversies

The film takes a bold turn when Hamza overpowers Pinda in Pakistan to protect his identity, and Pinda's death is later declared a drug overdose, mirroring how Rinda reportedly died in 2022.

Pinda's criminal background in the movie draws directly from Rinda's real connections to murder, smuggling, and cross-border crime.

Udaybir Sandhu's performance as Pinda adds extra weight, making this mix of true events and fiction especially engaging for viewers looking for something more than your average action flick.