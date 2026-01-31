Explainer: Why Amitabh Bachchan-UTV's 'Johnny Walker' never released Entertainment Jan 31, 2026

Producer Shailendra Singh claims he paid Amitabh Bachchan ₹4 crore for a movie called Johnny Walker, with Shoojit Sircar set to direct.

The deal was signed at Bachchan's home, but the project became embroiled in a legal dispute over script rights between Singh's company (Percept) and UTV;

Percept obtained a Delhi High Court stay (date not specified in the source) and multiple cases were filed, while UTV continued with its own version of the project, reported variously as Shoebite and later as Johnny Mastana, which industry reports said reached over 60% completion though it ultimately remained unreleased.