Arijit Singh's net worth amid retirement from playback singing
What's the story
Arijit Singh, the voice behind several Bollywood chartbusters, recently announced his retirement from playback singing. His decision has left fans and industry peers in shock. The artist has lent his voice to over 100 songs in films such as Barfi!, Aashiqui 2, Dilwale, Raees, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kalank, Happy New Year, and Tiger 3, among others. Here's a look at his estimated net worth and earnings before he quit playback singing.
Financial details
Singh's substantial earnings and investments
Singh's estimated net worth stands at a whopping ₹414cr, according to Siasat. He reportedly charges ₹8-10 lakh per song for projects and around ₹2cr per performance. His wealth is not just from singing but also from music royalties, brand endorsements, and heavy investments in real estate and luxury assets. Singh also has four apartments in Mumbai and has cars like Range Rover Vogue (₹1.8cr-₹4cr) and Mercedes-Benz (₹57L-₹1.5cr).
Retirement details
Singh's retirement announcement and reasons
Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on social media, calling his journey a wonderful experience. He wrote, "There isn't just one reason for this; there are multiple factors, and I have been contemplating this for quite some time." "One of the reasons is quite straightforward: I tend to lose interest quickly... So, here's the truth: I've grown weary. I need to explore different music to thrive."
Career highlights
Singh's impact on Bollywood music
Singh's career took off with Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, establishing him as the voice of romance. His discography includes iconic tracks like Channa Mereya, Phir Le Aaya Dil, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Gerua, Kesariya, and Shayad, among others. Spotify recently named him "India's Top Artist for seven consecutive years," celebrating his unique contribution to the nation's music.