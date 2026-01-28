Arijit Singh's net worth amid retirement from playback singing

Arijit Singh , the voice behind several Bollywood chartbusters, recently announced his retirement from playback singing . His decision has left fans and industry peers in shock. The artist has lent his voice to over 100 songs in films such as Barfi!, Aashiqui 2, Dilwale, Raees, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kalank, Happy New Year, and Tiger 3, among others. Here's a look at his estimated net worth and earnings before he quit playback singing.

Financial details Singh's substantial earnings and investments Singh's estimated net worth stands at a whopping ₹414cr, according to Siasat. He reportedly charges ₹8-10 lakh per song for projects and around ₹2cr per performance. His wealth is not just from singing but also from music royalties, brand endorsements, and heavy investments in real estate and luxury assets. Singh also has four apartments in Mumbai and has cars like Range Rover Vogue (₹1.8cr-₹4cr) and Mercedes-Benz (₹57L-₹1.5cr).

Retirement details Singh's retirement announcement and reasons Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on social media, calling his journey a wonderful experience. He wrote, "There isn't just one reason for this; there are multiple factors, and I have been contemplating this for quite some time." "One of the reasons is quite straightforward: I tend to lose interest quickly... So, here's the truth: I've grown weary. I need to explore different music to thrive."

