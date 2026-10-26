Mihir Ahuja's 'Dilwali Diwali' to hit Netflix on November 5
What's the story
Actor Mihir Ahuja, who plays Ansh Sikka in the upcoming Netflix film Dilwali Diwali, has spoken about the movie's exploration of family relationships and happiness. He said that the story shows how people sometimes forget what truly makes their families happy while trying to provide for them. The film will premiere on November 5.
Character insights
'Ansh's journey comes from a place of love'
Ahuja said, "Ansh's journey in Dilwali Diwali comes from a place of love. I think that's what makes the story so relatable."
He added, "We all want to do the best for our families, but sometimes, in trying to give them more, we forget to understand what truly makes them happy."
The film is directed by Ritesh Menon and produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT).
Parental view
Manoj Pahwa on importance of home
Manoj Pahwa, who plays Ansh's father, shared his thoughts on the film.
He said, "For a parent, home is never just about the walls, the furniture, or the address."
"It's about the memories you've built, the people you've shared your life with, and the little things that make a place your own."
The film also stars Neelu Kohli and Aurra Bhatnagar.