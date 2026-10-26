Mihir Ahuja's 'Dilwali Diwali' to hit Netflix on November 5

Ahuja said, "Ansh's journey in Dilwali Diwali comes from a place of love. I think that's what makes the story so relatable."

He added, "We all want to do the best for our families, but sometimes, in trying to give them more, we forget to understand what truly makes them happy."

The film is directed by Ritesh Menon and produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT).