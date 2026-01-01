'Stranger Things: Tales from '85': What to expect from spin-off

Even though the hit series Stranger Things has officially come to an end, Netflix is hinting that the story might not be over yet. The much-awaited finale of the hit series has already been released, wrapping up its main storyline. However, executives have hinted at the possibility of future projects set in the Stranger Things universe. One such project is Stranger Things: Tales from '85, an animated spin-off series slated for a 2026 release.

Plot details 'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' will return to Hawkins Stranger Things: Tales from '85 will be set between the second and third seasons of the original series. It will revisit familiar territory in Hawkins and feature the return of core characters such as Eleven, Max, Lucas, Dustin, Will, and Hopper. However, a new cast will voice the roles. The animated series will feature a voice cast that includes Odessa A'zion, who has recently gained recognition for her performances in Marty Supreme and I Love LA.

Plot Netflix's synopsis for 'Stranger Things: Tales from '85' Netflix's synopsis read, "Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From '85, an epic new animated series." The Stranger Things universe has already expanded into video games, novels, and even a Broadway stage production.