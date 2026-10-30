Delhi Metro to run until midnight for Diljit Dosanjh concert
What's the story
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will extend its services until midnight (12:00am) on Friday (October 30) to accommodate the expected influx of fans attending Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The concert is expected to attract a large crowd of approximately 70,000 spectators. A post by DMRC read, "DMRC has planned to extend Metro train services on all lines (except the Airport Express Line) on...30 October 2026."
Concert details
Dosanjh's instructions to fans
In a video post, Dosanjh asked his fans to reach the venue early so that the Delhi concert can start by 7:30pm.
He also asked them to take the Delhi Metro rather than bring private vehicles, since JLN Stadium has no parking.
The concert has a strict 10:00pm deadline.
Crowd management
Additional train trips, extended QR ticket timings
The Delhi Metro will also operate additional train trips across the network to ensure the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event.
"Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to cater to any unforeseen surge in passenger traffic," DMRC added.
Moreover, the timings for QR ticket purchase on the DMRC mobile app (Delhi Metro Sarthi) have been extended by an hour.
Security protocols
Extra security personnel deployed at JLN Stadium Metro station
To further strengthen passenger convenience and safety measures, extra security personnel will be deployed at the JLN Stadium Metro Station.
"Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be put in place to facilitate orderly passenger movement while ensuring adherence to security protocols," DMRC said.
Traffic management
Traffic restrictions around JLN Stadium
Traffic restrictions will be enforced on several roads around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from 1:00pm until midnight.
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dayal Singh College Road, and no public parking will be available at or around the venue.
Attendees are advised to park at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot and Dayal Singh College, while taxis and auto-rickshaws must use designated pick-up and drop-off points.