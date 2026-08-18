'Extraction 3': Ma Dong Seok to co-star alongside Chris Hemsworth
What's the story
Ma Dong Seok, also known as Don Lee, will join Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Netflix film Extraction 3. His agency, Big Punch Entertainment, confirmed this role. They said, "Following his role as the lead of TYGO, a spin-off film based on the Extraction universe, Ma Dong Seok will also join Extraction 3, continuing his global action career."
Filming details
'Extraction 3' production commenced on Monday
The production of Extraction 3 commenced on Monday.
The film will also star Idris Elba, Golshifteh Farahani, Pierce Brosnan, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry, and Sienna Agudong.
The third installment follows the Korean spin-off TYGO, starring Ma, BLACKPINK member Lisa, and Lee Jin Wook. TYGO is in the post-production stage.
Film information
Everything we know about 'Extraction 3'
Extraction 3 will be directed by Sam Hargrave, who also directed the first two parts.
The screenplay is being written by Joe Russo and David Weil.
While specific plot details are still under wraps, it has been confirmed that Hemsworth's character Tyler Rake will embark on a new mission in this installment.