'Extremely fascinating': Vivaan Shah on his role in 'Ikkis'

What's "Ikkis" about?

"Ikkis" centers on the story of Arun Khetarpal, a young hero from the 1971 Indo-Pak War, played by Agastya Nanda.

The cast also includes Dharmendra as Arun's father, plus Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia.

Vivaan plays Khetarpal's tank commander and shares that his character has an interesting dynamic with Arun during the final battle.