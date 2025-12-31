'Extremely fascinating': Vivaan Shah on his role in 'Ikkis'
Vivaan Shah is stepping into his first Army officer role as Captain Vijender Malhotra in Shriram Raghavan's upcoming war drama "Ikkis."
He described his character as "absolutely fascinating"—a bit eccentric and colorful, with a big part to play in the film's climax.
What's "Ikkis" about?
"Ikkis" centers on the story of Arun Khetarpal, a young hero from the 1971 Indo-Pak War, played by Agastya Nanda.
The cast also includes Dharmendra as Arun's father, plus Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia.
Vivaan plays Khetarpal's tank commander and shares that his character has an interesting dynamic with Arun during the final battle.
How did Vivaan prep for it?
To get into character, Vivaan trained hard—studying army mannerisms and picking up new skills.
He shared that this role is unlike anything he's done before and hopes audiences will be pleasantly surprised by his performance.
"Ikkis" hits theaters on January 1, 2025.