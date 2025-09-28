Next Article
'Eyes of Wakanda,' 'OMM' S5: What's new on JioHotstar
Entertainment
JioHotstar is bringing a wave of new shows this August, mixing Marvel adventures, preschool fun, documentaries, and sci-fi drama.
The lineup kicks off with Marvel's animated "Eyes of Wakanda" early in August, where the hunt is on for lost vibranium.
Other highlights include 'Iron Man and His Awesome Friends'
Younger viewers can tune into "Iron Man and His Awesome Friends" from August 11—made to spark creativity and play.
Sci-fi fans get "Alien: Earth," a prequel to the classic Alien film, arriving August 13.
Chris Hemsworth's "Limitless: Live Better Now" lands on August 15 with inspiring takes on wellbeing.
And looking ahead—season five of "Only Murders in the Building," starring Selena Gomez and friends, premieres in September.